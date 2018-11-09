Meet Tipperary Live's new fashion columnist Gretta Peters

Hello everyone and welcome to my new fashion and lifestyle column — I'm delighted to be writing for readers from my home county.

My name is Gretta Peters and I hail from the wonderful village of Bansha. I’m a born and bred Tipperary town woman but I was converted to country life by my fine husband and haven’t looked back since.

For those of you who don’t know me, I run a fashion and lifestyle blog on Facebook and Instagram called Get Glam with Gret (if you’re not following already make sure to check it out).

I started the blog in July 2017 after a lot of support and encouragement from my sister Maria but the actual inspiration came from my other sister Alison who is such a warrior.

She gives our entire family strength every day that things will work out and never gives up hope as she awaits her kidney transplant in anticipation for a better life. And when that day comes I’ve no doubt but all of Tipperary will hear us shouting with joy from the Galtees!

My new column is all about fashion and lifestyle showcasing what I love to do - from going to the races to my favourite job of all being a mammy! I have three girls (ranging in age from 10, 6 and 2) and like every parent they fill a huge part of my life.

I look forward to sharing some fashion tips and lifestyle ideas over the next while and if you have any questions for me on styling conundrums or wardrobe tips make sure to pop me a question and I will try and help you out.

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for lots of style inspiration!

Lots of love, Gretta xxx

