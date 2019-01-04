Get Glam with Gret: Fitness goals for 2019

Happy new year everyone what a year 2018 has been for me, it has been a year filled with super highs and some lows too! That's what makes a year though!

For 2018 I set myself a few goals to get fitter, get happier and to enjoy more time with my family and 2019 will be no different! I aim to take a few trips with the family and I hope to take my blog to the next level and have more style evenings!

I'm all about trying to improve myself and see where my abilities take me so I look forward to what the next 12 months will bring!

January is a month for new beginnings and with that comes the fitness phase. But it doesn't have to be a phase!

Fitness is always a huge deal for January and goals are always being started, but getting fit is something that can be easily started at home! When I started my fitness regime after my third daughter I got the help of a great personal trainer who motivated me so much but all while doing it at home and sometimes even in front of the TV!

I've tried many an exercise class but the one that was the most enjoyable was kettlebells! Once you get the correct technique you'll be flying it! Grab these from any sports shop or even Lidl or Aldi, take a class and practice at home!

My sister Maria @missmacfit (Facebook and Instagram) recently qualified as a PT trainer and her top tips for getting started are: Grab a buddy - start a class with a friend and you might enjoy it together, gymming is also such a great social aspect too! Be consistent: aim to set yourself a half an hour a day to get you started and consistently set yourself goals to get there and you will.

Whatever your goal is for the new year, just keep going, don't stop and even if you do, start again! Its all about small steps at a time and you'll get there in the end!

Chat next week!

Gretta xxx