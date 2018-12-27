Get Glam with Gret: Raise the style stakes for winter racing season!

Happy Christmas to all my readers! I hope you had the most wonderful day and enjoyed all the wonderful food, the excitement of Santa and spent some quality time with those you love for that is what its all about!

We spent Christmas morning opening lots of wonderful surprises and prepping the dinner with the family gathered round.

The Christmas sales are upon and we can get so caught up with buying unnecessarily through sales! My top tip for sale shopping is to purchase items that will enhance your wardrobe like a great blazer or leather jack!

A statement handbag or tote will also add oodles of style to your wardrobe and will bring you from year to year so its worth watching out for those reductions!! Don't get sucked into over buying as there will be lots of rubbish out there so shop wisely!

Winter racing season is upon us too and there are lots of different festivals around like Leopardstown Christmas Festival and one closer in Limerick on December 28!

I always love going at this time of year as you'll see plenty of stylish ladies wrapped up in their fine coats and stylish hats. Dressing for the races isn't benchmarked exactly but you must always dress appropriately for the time of year and especially the winter!

A gorgeous fur will brighten your outfit and these gorgeous ones, pictured below, from designer Helen Moore available from @The Ha'penny Place in Tipperary Town are absolutely beautiful quality and will add a lush factor to any outfit.

Matched with a beautiful style hat to suit your face shape you'll be good to go. Try lots of different shapes and sizes on and you'll soon learn what suits you!

Whatever your doing this Christmas season enjoy it all with family and friends for no one knows what next year will bring.

Enjoy the memories the laughter, the tears, the amazing food and I wish you all the happiest and healthiest of New Years!

Lots of love Gretta xxx