Get Glam with Gret: Investment purchases to see you through 2019

Hello everyone and welcome back! Week one is down in January but who's counting eh! I started off the month with some much needed R&R time with the family enjoying the wonderful surroundings of afternoon tea in Adare Manor Hotel!

This amazing hotel is simply exquisite - from the warm welcome at the entrance to the amazing architecture, this place is truly a worthwhile visit.

A new year means new trends and some aren't going anywhere! From prints to neon to bicycle shorts and big sleeves, this season is heavily influenced by the 90's!

Like last season, leopard print featured prominently and again its here to stay but this is one trend that will be still in fashion in 10 years time.

Classic neutrals are also hugely in fashion this season and these are absolutely timeless. This is a trend that will never go away and muted tones like oat and camel will add so much luxury to your wardrobe and bring you from the office to evenings out!

If you’re a fan of reality TV you'll have noticed that the Kardashians are huge fans of lycra, and bicycle shorts feature greatly in their wardrobes! Now don't get me wrong, these are certainly not going to be everyone's cup of tea but no matter what high street store you’re in, you'll see these cropping up everywhere after featuring on major catwalks in New York, London and Paris!

But for me, I think I'll stick to wearing them in the gym!

Other trends emerging this season are big sleeves, fringing and exaggerated shoulder detail so you'll be sure to be a stand out! This trend won't suit all shapes so heavier busts are best to avoid!

Lots of love,

Gretta xxx