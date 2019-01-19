Get Glam with Gret: Red carpet glamour from the Golden Globes

Last weekend saw me heading off with the kids to Naas Racecourse for Lawlor’s Day Ladies Day in association with Lawlor’s Hotel Naas where there was amazing style with the theme 'fashion over time'.

The worthy winner on the day was the beautiful Suzanne Gallagher with model and head judge Rosanna Davison.

For this event I wore a green and black culotte and jacket combo with accessories, including a hat from my own hat hire collection. The races are always a great social occasion and I'm really looking forward to my next day out!

We also saw the amazing style from the Golden Globes recently, a far cry from Tipperary, but nonetheless the style was amazing.

Julia Roberts was my favourite of the night with a sleek skirted jumpsuit. She oozed sophistication and appeared about 30 years young with a nod to a youthful Blake Lively. Her hair was soft and simple, as was her makeup, which was by Lancome.

Our very own Saoirse Ronan was simply stunning with her translucent skin tone -she oozed confidence and poise with a sliver beaded body form dress, perfect against her beautiful skin!

