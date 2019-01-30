Get Glam with Gret: Get designer looks for less

This week on my blog @GetGlamwithGret it was all about the casual basics for us everyday mum's on the run.

Whether it is heading for the school gate or doing the grocery shopping, everyone wants to look and feel their best whilst out and about and in fairness, even with the kids hanging of us we still want to feel great!

I have spotted so many easy casual pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe from Dunnes Stores to River Island, Tesco F&F to even Gucci (if your budget can afford that brand that is) but there are so many dupes out there to recreate the look you can’t go wrong.

Here's some great casual pieces from River Island and Tesco F&F clothing, pictured.

This week in Dunnes Stores in Tipperary town I spotted these fabulous Chloe inspired snake skin boots, which at €35 are only a fraction of the €1,095 price tag of the designer version. They are available now from the Savida range in Dunnes.

To finish the look I took inspiration from this grey jeans outfit, pictured, which I found on Pinterest.

A similar coat can be found on iclothing for just €44, Mollie jeans from River Island are a super fit in jeans and come in various sizes. Next find a grey knit that suits you, from rolled neck to chunky wool, there is one out there for everyone - this one is from H&M and is on sale for €18.

Add your snake skin boots and you’ve got the look for less on your own budget! Whatever your style and whether you're on a budget or not there is something for you!

Lots of love,

Gretta XXX