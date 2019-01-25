Get Glam with Gret: Step into spring with these gorgeous pops of colour

Hello everyone! This spring summer season is all about additional colour and brightness!

The colour code is amazing right now with great pantones of corals, blues and yellows hitting the shops.

Among them you'll find pastels which are fast making a big move into spring summer shades and there is no time like the present with the endless dark mornings -pastel tones are sure to brighten our wardrobes!

This super cute knit from Primark is such a gorgeous tone and I paired them with these amazing court heels and clutch from River Island that I spotted last week while out and about in Clonmel.

To bring this look from day to night simply add trainers for a casual look for running to the school gates.

Bright corals and yellows are also having a major moment and are set to bring spring summer alive! Just check out fashion and lifestyle blogger Pippa O Connor wearing this seasons yellow with a blouse from Zara (priced €39.95) or closer to home take a look at Nenagh designer Marion Murphy Cooney’s brilliant designs (pictured top).

This design is part of her s/s 19 collection and will be available in other colours soon so if you fancy splurging your budget look no further than one of the top Irish designers of the moment!

Whatever colour you choose from the palette block, remember to choose a colour that best suits you. Add simple pops of colour to bring your wardrobe into the next season and beyond and be smart with following trends! Always buy what suits you and not what others wear!

This great outfit idea (above) from Oasis shows how easy it is to bring colour into your wardrobe with accessories!

Lots of love,

Gretta XXX