Model Aoife Walsh discusses her favourite things about Tipperary

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

As I live in south Tipperary I spend most of my weekends there. My perfect weekend would include spending time in my hometown of Clonmel. I usually meet some of my friends, grab coffee and browse the shops. I might pop into Laurel the salon for some pampering.

On a Sunday, I like to get some fresh air so I would go for a walk around Marlfield lake or my Alma Mater Rockwell College. I finish my day with some dinner at my favorite Chinese Emperor Palace.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My first Tipperary memory is when the Fleadh Cheoils came to Clonmel. It was a fantastic cultural event and I remember all the talent from all over Ireland and dancing in the streets. I think I remember it so well as it was one of the rare occasions I got to stay out late with my family.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

My favorite part of the county is when I’m driving down from Dublin and I see the Rock of Cashel from the motorway in the distance against a sunset. I know I’m home.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I think what gives Tipperary it’s unique identity is the GAA, the jersey and our strong GAA culture.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think the biggest challenge facing Tipperary today is keeping our towns alive and our town centres and shops open and trading. I think it’s so important to shop local and I always try to come home as much as I can and be an active consumer in my local shops.

Aoife Walsh is a fashion model and former Miss Ireland. In 2017, she moved to New York after signing with a US modelling agency. She runs fashion blog That Ginger Chick and divides her time between the US and Ireland.

