Mo Chara Animal Rescue Charity Shops

Would you like to help our work but don’t have the time to commit to volunteering?

We have two charity shops, one in Thurles and the other in Cashel, which are a vital source of income for the rescue.

The donations brought in to stock our shops and the money raised through selling these items make up the bulk of our charity’s income and are vital for our day-to-day running.

We are constantly looking for donations of items for re-sale at both our jumble sale in Thurles and our charity shop in Cashel.

If you or any of your friends have unwanted items in good condition that you would like to donate to us to help stock our shops and generate income for the rescue we would be very grateful!

In order to keep our shops well-stocked and profitable, we urgently need donations of men’s and women’s shoes and clothing, handbags, unused gift sets, furniture, good quality bedding, cds, dvds, household items, books, jewellery, children’s toys (must be complete), musical instruments etc .

We ask that all donations are in re-saleable condition – excepting textiles/clothing as we can actually raise funds by recycling even the hole-iest socks!

Our shops are open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and donations can be dropped off at any time while the shops are open, for large items we may be able to arrange local collection (please contact us on 087-2577182). Your support is hugely appreciated!

The success of our charity shops over the past few years have allowed us the extra funds we’ve needed to upgrade facilities at our kennels.

We have been able to afford an exercise run and an indoor kennel block to protect the dogs from the extreme weather conditions and keep them cosy at night.

We have a long way to go yet but with your continued support, we’ll have the money to continue the necessary works that are needed and also have enough money for our day to say expenses looking after the animals in our care.