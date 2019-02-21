Meet the Thurles men behind live music movement Cruthaigh

Cruthaigh, a new organisation based in Thurles made up of local bands and musicians, are hoping to reinvigorate the arts scene in the town through family friendly music events. Meet its co-founders Kieran Considine and Stevey Cullen.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Kieran Considine: Personally, my idea of a perfect day in Tipperary would be a to spend the early half of the day alone in the fields watching the land do its thing and then later enjoy some dancing and music with friends, family, and especially people I haven't met before!

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Stevey Cullen: I couldn't specifically name one contributor above others but in my experience, local businesses, in general, are probably the greatest contributors. Any time there is any charity event or fundraiser in Tipperary, it's always local, small businesses that are willing to help the most.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Kieran Considine: I was born in Tipperary so it's hard for me to recall my first memory of the place but I do remember the first time I felt passion for Tipperary. It seems while people are growing up most people dislike their hometown/ county which isn't good but it's a thing. I only got away from that frame of mind when a friend of mine, who's from Sligo was down and was talking about how much she loved Tipperary it really opened my eyes to how beautiful the place is.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Stevey Cullen: My favourite part of the county would probably be Terryglass or other towns and villages along Lough Derg. I remember going there as a kid and just seeing boats for the first time and instantly just loved the area.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Stevey Cullen: I think Tipperary's unique identity comes from two major cultural events: The foundation of the GAA and the Féile. Tipperary being the home of hurling or the home of one of Ireland's most nostalgic festivals sends a cultural shockwave through Tipperary. Even for people who don't play a sport or who weren't at the Féile, we're all very aware of the cultural impact we've had on the whole country and I feel that creates a great community feels in the county.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Kieran Considine: Honestly, I've never got to read any books from a Tipperary author but there are many great poems about Tipperary. Someone that definitely deserves to be mentioned is Eve Molony she is a volunteer librarian in Scoil Ailbe (Thurles primary school). Eve has been passing on her passion for books in that school for over 20 years. If I never went to that school, I think I'd be reading a lot less. The world needs more Eve Molony's to help prevent the negative mental health impacts reading on screens will have over reading a physical book with a lovely smell.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Stevey Cullen: One of the downsides to being in a rural county is that you have fewer job opportunities and choices for accommodation. With low job satisfaction or not owning your own home, it's very hard to be motivated, to feel happy or to even get out of the holes you're in. The county definitely needs to see an increase in jobs and affordable housing if we want our population to be healthier mentally and have a better standard of living.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Kieran Considine: Help anyone who thinks negatively towards themselves. Help them see who they truly are and all the good they can do for themselves. Of course, It's hard to change the world and I think everyone wants to, but it's much harder to leave a positive impact on the world if you can't firstly leave one on yourself. A quote from Alan Watts "All that you see out in front of you is how you feel inside your head".

On Saturday, March 2, 2019 Cruthaigh presents No Covers at the Source Arts Centre. No Covers will consist of young aspiring and passionate musicians.

Starting at 8pm acts such as Small Fish, Kyle English, Jack-K, Mill Road and 5Day will showcase their musical talent. Acts will be performing original music only.

Tickets for this concert cost €10 and are available now from www.thesourcearts centre.ie