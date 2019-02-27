Tipperary Young Readers Awards presented at Thurles Library in The Source

As part of Tipperary County Council Library Service’s involvement in the national “Right to Read” programme the Tipperary Young Reader Awards (TYRAs) was established in 2018 to encourage reading amongst the 6th Class pupils of the county, and the initiative held its inaugural awards day in Thurles Library on February 16. Pictured with some of the recipients are TYRAs co-ordinators Ellen Kilmartin and Anne Marie Mullins. We thank all of the participants for making the very first TYRAs such a great success, and look forward to the 2019 edition