Get Glam with Gret: Tackle Communion Day dressing with ease

Hello everyone, another busy week on the blog where I was out and about visiting the flagship store of Born Fashions in Galway.

The store in Galway is amazing and carries such a huge range for both men and ladies fashion, and is also located at Thurles Shopping Centre!

While in store, I tried lots of different styles - from casual mum on the run looks to Communion and Confirmation appropriate outfits, all at really reasonable price points and budget friendly.

So if you’re on the lookout for that last minute outfit or just want a browse be sure and check out the stock in your nearest Born store.

I’m a big fan of a suit and I often get asked what’s the best way to style them or what cuts suit certain shapes.

For me, I like suits with clean cuts and good tailoring. Clean cut suits are definitely becoming a huge staple in any wardrobe, especially with celebrities like Victoria Beckham donning suits all the time and I really think they won’t be going anywhere fast to be honest!

Makeup looks are also changing this season and oftentimes we are loath to switch up our beauty routines and try new products.

I recently took part in a makeup shoot with the lovely Theresa of Coco Rouge Makeup who specialises in bridal makeup.

Theresa has such a great eye for flawless finishes and introduced me to the wonderful foundation which is Nars sheer glow (Nars 43€ brown Thomas).

On a photoshoot with Coco Rouge make up

I use the shade stramboli and have found it's perfect for that dewy glow while still giving great courage!

It's worth spending the money on foundations to see the results for big events but there are also great budget end foundations available in local pharmacies such as Note (€9.95) and Bourjois healthy mix (€13).

Pictured L-R: Nars, Note and Bourjois foundations

