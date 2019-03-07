Get Glam with Gret: Fun photo shoots for amazing SS19 styles

A new month so its new starts all round and spring is finally here!

The recent good weather is particularly different to this time last year, but on the fashion front the shops are full of gorgeous arrays of colours and styles.

This week I was in Tramore for a special photoshoot with Redlane Boutique, showcasing some of their amazing spring/ summer styles!

Here’s a peak of what we got up too! From rooftops to the waterfront, this was such great fun and a super way to showcase their selection of styles!

Snake print is still making its way out there and this shirt dress, also from Redlane Boutique in Tramore, is extremely flattering and easy to wear.

It’s a great transitional piece that can be styled with leather look leggings and ankle boots to rock it up or for a more sophisticated look simply pair the dress with heels like I have, pictured above.

An easy way to add colour to your wardrobe is to incorporate pops of colour which will add huge depth to any plain outfit!

Take inspiration from this vibrant mustard tone, pictured top, to take casual jeans to another level or if you’re feeling braver why not try a statement jumpsuit! Adding colour is easy, just take small steps!

Stay tuned to my column over the next few weeks for lots more local styles including some great looks from Clonmel boutique In the Wardrobe.

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx