Tipperary students graduate from Shannon College of Hotel Management

Some 101 graduates from the world-renowned Shannon College of Hotel Management - the only third level college in the country with 100% graduate employment since it was founded – received their degrees last week. And as they did, they were told by their Head of College Dr. Phillip J Smyth, what hugely enjoyable and rewarding careers lay ahead for them but, in a fast-paced industry, they must be conscious of their own and others mental health and wellbeing. The graduates hailed from 10 countries including Ireland, India, China, USA, Seychelles, and Hungary. The college founded by one of the country’s great social entrepreneurs, Dr. Brendan O’Regan, in 1951 is a College of NUI Galway. In the photo (l-r) Alina Neumerzhitskaya, Cahir, Eoghan Daly, Nenagh and Katie Murphy, Thurles are pictured after their Graduation Ceremony in Shannon College of Hotel Management, Shannon Co Clare on Thursday.