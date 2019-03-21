Coffee morning with a twist: fundraiser to set new world record on Daffodil Day

On Friday, March 22 a coffee morning with a difference will take over the kitchen of Mike O’Donoghue’s home in the village of Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick, just across the Tipperary border.

From 7.30am in the morning the kettle will be on, the table will be laden with all manner of cakes, buns, tarts and delicious treats, and the front door will be open, ready to greet more than 300 hungry bellies in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

And most importantly the kettle won’t stop whistling until well after midnight that night when the attempt for longest running coffee day in the world will (fingers crossed) make its way into the Guinness World Book of Records.

The man behind the record making event is retired postman Mike O’Donoghue, who along with his three tea ladies Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell and Sarah Dillon, already lay claim to the longest running coffee morning in Ireland after setting the record (at 16 hours, 20 minutes) last year.

And he expects many of his friends and acquaintances from Tipperary to make the short journey to Pallasgreen for the historic event - the chance to claim a new world record and help such a worth charity as the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day at the same time.

“This will be our fifth outing and after getting the Irish title last year we contacted the Guinness Book of Records to see what the worldwide record was but it turned out there isn’t one so we’re doing our best to change that,” explains Mike who insists the event would run without a hitch under the guidance of his three helpers on their own.

“It’s at a stage where I could sit back and let the three girls run the whole thing. Each year it gets bigger and better and that’s down to them,” he says.

Last September Mike’s fellow committee members received one of the highest honours possible when a letter signed by President Michael D Higgins praising the work of the three teenagers arrived through his door.

“They are an unbelievable trio. They don't need to be told what to do, they just get on with it. They are a credit to their schools, colleges, sports teams and families,” says Mike, who explains he couldn't be prouder of each of his dedicated band of helpers.

In 2010, Mike was diagnosed with bowel cancer despite displaying zero red flags for the disease.

After suffering from a severe chest infection Mike had arranged a follow up visit with his GP, however while on the way to the doctor’s surgery, he says he became suddenly convinced that he needed to be sent for a colonoscopy.

His doctor agreed and Mike was sent to hospital, where to everyone’s shock, tests revealed a cancerous tumour on his bowel.

“I still can’t explain it,” he says of that early morning hunch that something wasn’t quite right. Thankfully as the disease was caught at such an early stage, Mike’s cancer was very treatable and five years later doctors gave him the all clear.

“I decided I wanted to do something to help others and raise money for the Irish Cancer Society and that’s when it all took off. I could have hosted it in the local hall but I said why not let people into my own house. The atmosphere is great from the moment the first visitor arrives to the last drop of tea drank that night,” he says.

PICTURE: Mike O’Donoghue with Saoirse Corbett, Tara Campbell and Sarah Dillon will host the longest running coffee day in Ireland on Friday, March 22

The first coffee morning was an overwhelming success with visitors travelling from all over the county and further afield to sample some of the delicious treats, biscuits and cakes laid out in Mike’s home.

Since then Mike and his three helpers have raised a staggering €16,090 on Daffodil Day as well as staking a claim as the longest running coffee day in Ireland.

Some 330 tea and coffee drinkers made the trip to Dromlara in 2018, many travelling from Thurles, Nenagh, Templemore and nearby Tipperary town and Mike says he expects a similar sized turn out again this Friday.

“There’s buses organised to come along to the house. I let the girls look after the tea’s and I’m usually out directing traffic so please God we’ll have a bit of good weather,” explains the man who will take part in his 37th pilgrimage to Lourdes as a volunteer with the Cashel & Emly Diocese this summer.

In the days leading up to the coffee morning, countless visitors will be dropping by offering well wishes and a few cakes in preparation of the mammoth task ahead.

“We get a lot of people calling in for a coffee on the day but they'll also bring a cake or some buns with them. When the last visitor has left that night that's when myself and the three girls will sit down and tuck into something nice that's been left aside for us. It's our treat,” he says.

Any leftover cakes and buns from the event will also be donated to the Daycare Centre in Cappamore. The fifth annual coffee morning takes place in Mike O’Donoghue’s home in Dromlara, Pallasgreen on Friday, March 22 from 7.30am.

Signposts will be erected in the village of Pallasgreen for visitors coming from Tipperary and Limerick.

Visitors can also try their luck in the bumper raffle organised on the day which includes prizes of cakes, hampers and Easter eggs.

All proceeds raised through the event will go to the Irish Cancer Society.