Gingergirl: Sweeten things up with baked raspberry cheesecake

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week we’re sweetening things up a little…

Baked Raspberry Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Serves 8

8 digestive biscuits

50g of butter, melted

600g of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of plain flour

175g of caster sugar

Vanilla extract

3 eggs

142ml pot of sour cream

300g of raspberries

Method:

* Heat the oven to 180ºc (or 160ºc for fan assisted ovens). Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin (or blitz in a food processor). Mix with the melted butter. Press into a 20cm spring form tin and bake for five minutes before cooling.

* Beat the cream cheese with the flour, sugar, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract, eggs and sour cream until light and fluffy. Stir in most of the raspberries and pour into the tin. Bake for 40 minutes - it should be set but slightly wobbly in the centre. Leave to cool in the tin. Keep a few raspberries to decorate.

Raspberry Coulis

Raspberry coulis drizzled over the top of this cheesecake might give it an extra special finish. It’s so simple to make:

300g/10½oz raspberries

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

* To make the raspberry coulis, put the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice into a food processor and blend to a purée (or simply mash with a fork). Set a sieve over a clean bowl and rub the purée through to remove the raspberry pips. Taste and add more sugar if required.

Contact Gingergirl

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

