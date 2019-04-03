FOOD
Gingergirl: Sweeten things up with baked raspberry cheesecake
Baked raspberry cheesecake
Hello and welcome to all about food. This week we’re sweetening things up a little…
Baked Raspberry Cheesecake
Ingredients:
Serves 8
8 digestive biscuits
50g of butter, melted
600g of cream cheese
2 tablespoons of plain flour
175g of caster sugar
Vanilla extract
3 eggs
142ml pot of sour cream
300g of raspberries
Method:
* Heat the oven to 180ºc (or 160ºc for fan assisted ovens). Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin (or blitz in a food processor). Mix with the melted butter. Press into a 20cm spring form tin and bake for five minutes before cooling.
* Beat the cream cheese with the flour, sugar, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract, eggs and sour cream until light and fluffy. Stir in most of the raspberries and pour into the tin. Bake for 40 minutes - it should be set but slightly wobbly in the centre. Leave to cool in the tin. Keep a few raspberries to decorate.
Raspberry Coulis
Raspberry coulis drizzled over the top of this cheesecake might give it an extra special finish. It’s so simple to make:
300g/10½oz raspberries
2 tbsp icing sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
* To make the raspberry coulis, put the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice into a food processor and blend to a purée (or simply mash with a fork). Set a sieve over a clean bowl and rub the purée through to remove the raspberry pips. Taste and add more sugar if required.
Read more: Gingergirl: Cut cost but not taste with Moroccan Kofta
Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie
Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.
Letters to ‘Gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on