Gingergirl: Shake up breakfast time with homemade granola

Hello and welcome to all about food. Fancy shaking up breakfast time?

Homemade granola

550g of rolled oats

240g of chopped nuts (I like hazelnuts and almonds)

300g of dried fruit (I use dried apricots, bananas and/or cranberries)

100ml of sunflower oil

75g of dark brown sugar

1-2 tablespoons of honey – depending on taste

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

75g of wheat germ

100g of sunflower seeds

* Pre-heat your oven to 170ºc. Mix all the ingredients (except the fruit and sunflower seeds) in a large bowl, spread the mixture onto two baking trays and bake for about thirty minutes or until everything is golden brown (you will have to toss the ingredients a few times during baking to ensure you get an even colour). Allow to cool and add the fruit and seeds. Store in an airtight container.

* The granola will keep for 2 weeks – if it lasts that long! I love this with some natural yoghurt and a little of my apricot preserve.

Read more: Chocolate and cardamom cake

CONTACT GINGERGIRL

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.