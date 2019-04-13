Country music queen Louise Morrissey shares her favourite things about Tipperary

Queen of country music Louise Morrissey has long been one of Ireland's best loved singers and entertainers. She has achieved great success in both Ireland and the UK, with a career spanning over 30 years.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

My ideal day or weekend when I am not on the road is relaxing with family and friends and visiting the beautiful Glen Of Aherlow, the scenery with the Galtee Mountains in the background is just beautiful. I never tire of it and the Galtees are always a welcome sight when I get home from a tour.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I would have to say the late Frank Patterson from Clonmel. He achieved worldwide success as an Irish Tenor and was loved and admired by everyone who knew him, I always loved his voice and had the pleasure of meeting him many times on various shows.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Learning all about the history of the county and also as a very young child being told that the world famous Clancy Brothers were from Tipperary.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

It has to be Bansha where I was born and raised, everyone has a special place in their heart for their homeplace. I live in New Inn near Cashel now and I love it.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The beautiful scenery, the great rich farmland, the fantastic people, I like to think we make everyone who visits Tipperary very welcome, it's a very special place and I am very proud of it.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Frank Delaney, he wrote great books some of which were made into movies.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Tipperary Town has suffered badly in the past few years and badly needs industry and employment to get the town back on its feet, it also needs a bypass for the heavy traffic that passes everyday through the town. It would also be great to see our Tipperary Teams win this year's All Ireland hurling and football finals.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would not change a thing, it's a great county with great people.

Louise Morrissey plays the Brú Ború Theatre Cashel on Monday, June 10 in aid of Cashel Day Care Centre. She also plays the Cut Loose festival in Holycross on Sunday, July 21.