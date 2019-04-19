Tipperary historian John Connors releases new book examining life of Sean Hogan

Speaking at the hugely attended launch of a new book, Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mattie Ryan (Coole) has praised the work being done to remember historical revolutionary events of 100 years ago and how this is generating interest in appropriate commemorative events.

“The events held at Soloheadbeg in January showed how commemorations should be done, by involving communities, the families of those involved, historians and the County Council” the Cathaoirleach said, speaking at the event to launch John Connors new book - “Sean Hogan: His Life, A Troubled Journey”.

“With the publication by the Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution Group of John Connors new biography on Seán Hogan, we have a sound historical basis for marking the dramatic events that took place at Knocklong in May 1919” Cllr Ryan said, speaking to more 100 guests who were in the Excel Arts Centre in Tipperary Town on Thursday April 11 2019 for the launch.

In telling one man’s story, John Connors highlights and describes the central role that Tipperary played in Decade of Revolution.

Mattie McGrath, TD, Cllr Mattie Ryan (Coole) Cathaoirleach Tipperary County Council, John Connors (Author) and Seán Hogan (Series Editor) at the launch of “Seán Hogan: His Life, A Troubled Journey” in the Excel Arts Centre

The eighteen year old Seán Hogan from Greenane, who was with Sean Treacy, Seamus Robinson and Dan Breen at Soloheadbeg in January 1919, was arrested at Annfield near the Ragg in May 1919.

As he was being taken to Cork by train the following day, his IRA colleagues staged a dramatic and daring rescue at Knocklong Railway station, springing him from a date with the gallows and killing two of the police escorts, and kicking off a series of further violent events which would become the War of Independence.

Between the War of Independence and the Civil War, Hogan gave five years of his young life to the cause of Ireland, and Connors work links him to sixteen fatalities in the War of Independence alone.

Connors work highlights how, in his later life, Hogan suffered both physical and mental issues as a result of his experiences.

His problems led to separation from his wife and family and difficulties with employment and farming, despite various moves to Meath, Kildare and Dublin in his later years.

While acknowledging the dedication and bravery of Seán Hogan and his contemporaries from that revolutionary generation, this work examines the wider impacts those difficult times had on those involved and on their families.

Connors draws on published material as well as a wide range of available records and archives, along with numerous interviews with people who knew Seán Hogan at various stages of his life.

The author also had access to the available Hogan family papers, photographs and memorabilia and has created the only complete profile of Seán Hogan’s life.

An epilogue, giving the Hogan family perspective has been contributed by Treacy Hogan, grandson of the subject.

This book is generously illustrated with many photographs, including from the wonderful collection of Jack Sharkey of Clonmel, many that have not been seen previously in public.

The biography is published under the auspices of Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution, a group of local historians who are committed to remembering and sharing the history of Tipperary’s revolutionary period in a non-partisan, inclusive fashion in accordance with the Guidance of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations.

The book “Sean Hogan: His Life, A Troubled Journey” is available at €16 in bookshops in all the principal towns in Tipperary and in Books Upstairs in D’Olier Street in Dublin.