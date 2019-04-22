Daithi Ó Se invites Tipperary to tea for 25th anniversary of Alzheimer's Tea Day campaign

RTÉ and Rose of Tralee presenter, Dáithí Ó Sé, is calling on the nation to host a Tea Day in aid of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

The The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) need to raise €500,000 to provide supports and services to help families living with dementia nationwide.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tea Day.

This campaign provides vital funds for services, which include nationwide day care centres, respite, home care, social clubs, carer support groups, Alzheimer cafés and the busy National Helpline.

It is estimated that there are 1,900 people living with dementia in Tipperary and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected. The number of people with dementia is expected to more than double over the next 20 years to 3,800 in 2039.

Alzheimer Society of Ireland Ambassador, Dáithí Ó Sé said: “I’m delighted to support Alzheimer’s Tea Day again this year. On Thursday, May 2 we want the whole country to have a chat, a cup of tea and donate a few euro to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day campaign to help provide essential dementia-specific services for people with dementia in Ireland.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is a nationwide issue – it affects so many families right across Ireland. It reaches across generations, genders and affects people of all kinds of backgrounds. So grab your kettle and host your very own tea to help raise much-needed funds for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s Tea Day on May 2nd. You never know when you might need these services. Remember that no Tea Day party is too small or too big, so join the hundreds of hosts from around the country and register for your pack at www.teaday.ie.”

Last year there were 1,200 Tea Day hosts and this year the charity is looking to double that number. The ASI is asking people to invite their friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to have a cuppa, a chat and maybe a treat or two.

To become a Tea Day host

Register here: www.teaday.ie to receive a Tea Day fundraising pack which includes an A3 poster, an invitation book, a collection box, five books of raffle tickets, a bank giro and fun tips on hosting a Tea Day event.

Registration deadline is Friday, April 26.

All funds that are raised locally stay local to support ASI services including:

€10 can provide an hour at an Alzheimer’s café for a person with dementia

€25 can provide one hour of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy

€50 can provide a session of Musical Therapy to people with dementia

€100 can run a social club for one day

For more information or to register for an Alzheimer’s Tea Day pack, visit www.teaday.ie or call (01) 207 3833.