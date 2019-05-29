Former Tipp captain is crowned Miss Tipperary 2019

A former Tipp footballer is hoping to bring an All Ireland title back to the premier county this September after being crowned Miss Tipperary 2019 in the Anner Hotel at a glittering reception on Saturday night.

Cahir's Kirsty Downey landed the coveted title on Saturday in Thurles and says she was “over the moon” when her name was called out by the judges.

However the Charlotte Tilbury beauty consultant had little time to celebrate her victory as she was straight back to work at Brown Thomas in Limerick the next morning.

“It hasn't sunk in just yet. I was in work on Sunday and Monday so I haven't had much of a chance to take it all in but I'm absolutely thrilled,” said the 23 year old.

The former LIT Thurles business student wowed on stage in a stunning strapless gown from the Ivory Closet and says she was eager to go all the way in the competition having entered once previously when she was 19.

“I was a different girl when I entered the last time. I was so young and I think you need to enter the competition a couple of times if you really want it. I didn't place when I entered before so I think that gave me a bit more determination this time around,” she says.

The GAA star, who currently plays with the Cahir ladies senior team, previously captained her county to an All Ireland U16 final against Longford in 2012.

“Sport in very important to me and plays a big part in my life. I'm a tomboy at heart and people don't believe me when I say it but its true. I love nothing more than going outside, no make up and hair in a bun, pucking a ball off the wall," she said.

Kirsty, who models with Pulse Model Agency in Cork, was recently accepted into the University of Limerick to complete a Masters degree in marketing however she says she will now defer her place to focus on her new found role as an ambassador for her beloved county.

“I'm ready to give it my best shot and I want to live up to the expectations and standards set by previous winners and hopefully be as successful as the likes of Aoife Walsh and Lauren Browne,” she says.

Twelve ladies from all over the county took to the catwalk for the grand final of Miss Tipperary in the Anner Hotel, each hoping to land the coveted title and earn their Miss Tipp sash.

Nineteen year old Ciara Coman from Kilfeacle was named the first runner up in the competition while University of Limerick student Maggie Varas from Clonmel placed in the second runner up position.

Cashel's Bailey Gavin also earned her Miss Tipperary sash, landing in the third runner up title spot.

All three ladies will now go forward to the semi final stage of Miss Ireland later this summer to vie for their place in the grand final in September alongside reigning Miss Tipperary Kirsty.