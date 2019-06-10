Drink Tea in Tipperary for MND - Motor Neurone Disease National Awareness Day June 21

Roy Taylor is this year’s Drink Tea for MND Ambassador. In 1988, he represented Ireland in Eurovision with his band Jump the Gun. They came 8th with the song ‘Take Him Home’. However, just over a year ago he received the stark diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

“I was in disbelief. I was numb. The first question I asked was ‘How long have I got?”

Roy shares his story about life with MND in the hope that greater awareness will generate increased support for those living with this degenerative and debilitating condition.

“I worry about not being around for my children and grandchildren. I’ve one leg and one arm that are much weaker now. And I’ve problems breathing. Going up stairs is really difficult for me.”

To help support Roy and the MND Awareness month we want you to Drink Tea for MND this June! So put the kettle on and have a cuppa to help provide essential services to more than 370 families right across Ireland affected by this disease.

“Unfortunately, I had to stop playing bass last October. But I still sing – I sit on a stool because I’ve respiratory problems,” said Roy

To organise your very own Drink Tea for MND event in or around June 21, all you have to do is visit imnda.ie and we’ll send you a FREE fundraising Tea pack, proudly supported by SuperValu. For more information on organising a tea day just email fundraising@imnda.ie or Freephone 1800 403 403.

“Despite the huge challenge of living with a distressing illness that may end my life early, when I hear of Irish people gathering and having fun over a tea or coffee – to help people like me and our extraordinary caregivers – it brings joy to my heart. You have no idea how much it means to us.”

If you can’t organise a tea day, why not make a tea donation just Text MND to 50300 and donate €2. (Some network providers charge VAT, meaning a minimum of €1.63 will go to IMNDA. Service Provider LIKECHARITY 0766805278)

Listen out for the Radio adverts that will be airing from the 27th May to 16th June. For more visit www.imnda.ie – helping others, is everyone’s cup of tea! You can also check out Roy and Jump the Gun in action on YouTube with their new jingle ‘Drink Tea for MND’ https://youtu.be/yDDpAJg- PrA