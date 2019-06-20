Tipperary man Michael Kelly completes mammoth 780km Camino trek

When Leugh man Michael Kelly limped into Santiago de Compostela last week, he was braving shin splints to complete an arduous trek of just under 780 kilometers.

The Camino Francés is a pilgrimage path that runs from the French border to the cathedral city of Santiago in Galicia, north-western Spain, traditional resting place of the bones of Saint James (Sant Iago).

Many follow its routes as a form of spiritual path or retreat for their spiritual growth.

Along the way, pilgrims carry a ‘credencial’, or Pilgrim’s Passport, which is stamped at Refugios as proof of passage.

Picture: Michael's compostela (completion certificate)

While it is necessary only to complete the final hundred kilometers to receive a ‘compostela’, or certificate of completion, Michael chose to walk the full 779 kilometers from the French border.

Those who have the opportunity to do the Camino Francés in one go, allow thirty five days, with two rest days, but Michael instead covered the route in three stages, totalling thirty three days, over the past few years.

Michael’s family and friends congratulate him warmly on his achievement.