Mo Chara: Pretty Labradoodle Poppy

Poppy is a beautiful 7-year-old Labradoodle – that is to say, she is a cross between a Poodle and a Labrador. This pretty girl has the best of both worlds; a gorgeous, low shedding poodle coat paired with the laid-back easy and going temperament of a Labrador!

Poppy came to us through no fault of her own but due to a change in her owners living circumstance they had to part with her. She is an amazing girl and I think she would fit in well with almost any family! Poppy is playful and friendly, she loves attention and enjoys chasing after toys. She is well behaved both on and off the lead and her past owner tells us she is house-trained too.

Poppy LOVES going for walks and getting outside to see the world. Although she is 7, she is a very active and healthy girl who adores exercise. Poppy loves exploring all the sights and smells the world has to offer.

Poppy’s glorious poodle coat will need regular maintenance to prevent matting and discomfort. If you would like to adopt Poppy, you should factor in the time and cost of keep her coat, e.g. weekly thorough brushing and a trip to the groomers for a trim every couple of months.

Poppy is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and protected against parasites. She is looking for a home where she will be allowed indoors to interact with her family and to sleep safely. Poppy’s new home must also have a secure garden to protect her from the perils of the road!

For more information about Poppy or about adopting from Mo Chara Animal Rescue, please call 087-6576022 or 087-2577182, email mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/

mocharaanimalrescue).

Upcoming Events

Sunday, July 7 – Bake Sale –Thurles Cathedral

Visit our renowned bake sale across from Thurles Cathedral on the first Sunday of each month to pick up some delicious homemade bakes! Scones, Breads, Tarts, Cakes, Cupcakes and more – whether you would like a classic loaf or an adventurous treat, we have got you covered!



Sunday, July 7 at 3pm – Walk & Talk – Rescue Centre, Cooleeney, Moyne

Join us for a casual stroll with the rescue dogs at 3pm on July 7th. This is a great opportunity to socialise with other dog lovers and to meet the rescue dogs! Pet dogs are welcome too!



Sunday, July 14 at 1pm – PAWFEST – Rescue Centre, Cooleeney, Moyne

Pawfest is back! Join us for an amazing day full of family fun! We have a fun dog show and obstacle course, fayre games, a mini market, crafters corner, bouncy castle and so much more! You can also meet the rescue dogs and the Mo Chara Team! A great day is guaranteed!