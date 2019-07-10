Mid Tipp Hillwalkers enjoy the Pilgrim Path Loop and the Galtees

Pictured below the happy hillwalkers are pictured at their enjoyable Friday evening walk in Kilcommon

Friday, July 5 Mid Tipperary Hillwalkers competed the Pilgrim Path Loop in Kilcommon. The group of 23 explored the rolling farmland, country roads, forest paths and tracks. For a number of the group it was their first time to head onto the Pilgrim Path and with great views enjoyed by all. Thanks to McCormacks of The Cross Bar Kilcommon for lovely refreshments enjoyed to finish off a lovely evening.

On Friday, July 12 we are heading to Grange to compete the Crag Loop. Meeting at the Community centre at 7pm. This Loop walk follows minor road, forestry tracks and woodland trails which gently ascend to a height from which some fine views open up of Kilcooly Abbey and the hills of Tipp & Kilkenny. Hope you can come and join us. Walking is the easiest way to get moving, get active and fit with friends and to have a chat & a laugh. We are leaving Slievenamon carpark 6.30 SHARP to arrive in Grange at 7pm. Contact Tina 086 3565134.

Friday evening walks are low level walks, of 2-3 hrs duration, mostly on forest track. If you want to get out and about in the countryside, meet new people, and make new friends, just come along. We explore paths and trails off the beaten track and away from the hustle and bustle of everyday. We offer an easy introduction to off-road walking for anybody considering taking it up. All we ask is that you come prepared with sturdy footwear, rain jacket, drink and snack. Everyone welcome, old friends and plenty of room for newcomers. The walks are very sociable and usually we end our Friday evening walk by heading for a cup of tea and sandwich. We meet every Friday evening at Slievenamon Road car park in Thurles at 6.20pm and leave at 6.30pm sharp.

Sunday Walks

Sunday, July 7, was Long Sunday within the club with 3 walks all longer than normal. The extended Sunday Ramble led by Brid Ryan Bourke started in Cadamstown village, heading up Coach Road reaching an old laneway known locally as Paul’s Lane. Walking uphill for nearly 1km passing a group of derelict houses which was the village of Bordingstown. Immediately after the houses the group of 13 accessed a track and passed through farmland and onto forest track where the walk joins both the Slieve Bloom Way and Nature Trail Loop. After km or 2 the group rejoined Paul's lane loop. On reaching a swinging gate, the group followed an old mass path. The group reached a small stream known locally as Purcell’s Brook. Lunch was enjoyed on the riverbank. The group stopped at a beautiful weir on the Silver River. Walking along the bank of the spectacular Silver River enjoying the scenery before ascending to a wooden stile and entering farmland and onto a farm laneway returning to the village. The group visited the dolman on the other side of the village where the old mill is also well worth a viewing.

Denise Laffan led the A walk group of 13 walkers accomplishing The Comeraghs Crossing, starting at Mahon Falls and completed the crossing over to the Holy Year Cross, great day out was had by all.

Ray Creaney led the "B" walk consisting of 17 walkers, including 3 new members from Roscrea set off to do the 3 lake walk in the Galtees. Weather was overcast and clamy for the first part of the walk, cleared up after lunch. A great effort from all saw us arrive back safe and sound, after a long but very enjoyable walk. Hats off to them all, a great bunch of walkers.

This coming Sunday, July 14, A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am. These are the last Sunday walks for the Summer. We will return Sunday September 1 with an A and C walk. Wear outdoor clothing and suitable footwear and bring a rain jacket and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised.

For further information call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks.