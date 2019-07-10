Open Garden hosted by Johnny Bourke, Clonmore

An Open Garden event hosted by Johnny Bourke, Clonboo, Clonmore, Templemore will be held on Sunday next, July 14 from 2pm-6pm. All proceeds in aid of St. Joseph’s P.S. School Pitch Development.

Currently without a sports pitch, the Board of Management of St. Joseph’s Primary School is very thankful to Patron, Dr. Kieran O’ Reilly for leasing a field to the school. The field requires a lot of work and fundraising to bring it to the standard of a sports pitch.

The promotion of sports is central to the ethos of the school.

Come along with your family and you will enjoy wandering through a three acre garden developed over 30 years. Specimen trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders, water features, grasses, roses, ponds, statues, fountains await you.

Just type in the Eircode E41 A2C2 or Phone: 086 8772302 to bring you to this unforgettable “must see” garden. Light refreshments available.

Please note: not wheelchair friendly