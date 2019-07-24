Family Fun Day at the Mill Family Resource Centre in Urlingford is a great success

The Mill Family Resource Centre would like to extend a massive thanks to everyone who joined us and supported us on Sunday, July 14 at the centre for our Annual Family Fun Day. This is a yearly event that supports the Counselling Services in the centre for Urlingford and the surrounding areas.

The centre would also like to thank all of our sponsors for all their kind donations.



Sponsors are as follows:

Urlingford & Johnstown – Bill Roe c/o McCarthy’s Bar, Younique, Urlingford Arms Hotel, Wishing Well, Butler’s Inn, Ahern Fuel’s, Pierce Kavanagh, Geraldine Burke, Copymoore, Norma Hair Salon, Centra, Donal Webster, Ossie Bennett, Anna Danielles.

Also the following – Shane Long, Thurles Credit Union, Hoben Hotel, Sam McCauley’s, Electo city, Ryans’ Jewellers, Meubles, K–Bowl, Duggan’s Menswear, MacEneaney’s Chemist, Nolan Jewellers Wallis, Whites Phamacy, Allens, Anner Hotel, Midlands Park Hotel, Dunnes Garden Centre. Nevilles Hotel Group, Ormonde Hotel, Anner Hotel, Newbridge Silverware and the Horse & Jockey.



It was an afternoon of all kinds of everything, a multiplicity of stalls including Face Painting, Cake Stall, Bric-a-Brac, Barbeque, Pin the tail on the Donkey, Blow up Darts, Soccer skills and other attractions. A big thank you to our local singers Caroline and Ger who kept us entertained all afternoon and the local Urlingford Boxing Club for their sparring display. Many thanks to our allotment growers for their donations of fresh produce for our Fruit & Veg Stall.



A big thanks to all the staff and volunteers who were a great help and brought everything together on the day.

Volunteers were Kathleen Burke, Owen Fox, Selina Murphy, Eamon O’Connell, Jonathan Bowe, Siobhan Maher, Sarah Bowe, Nikita Bowe, J.J. Ivors, Joe Butler, Paddy Bambrick, Luke Hughes, Kevin Burrows, Carina Burrows, Fiona Keating, Mer Behan, Catherine Cleere, Vanessa Colleton, Bernie Burke and the LTI participants.