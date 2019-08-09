Mo Chara: When did dogs become so disposable?

This week alone we saved nine dogs from North Tipperary Pound, of those nine, only two were stray dogs – the rest had been surrendered to the pound by their owners. The past several months, our phones have been hopping and our email inbox full with people looking to get rid of their family pets.

The reasons varied, ranging from genuine cases of family illness or bereavement to situations where the owners couldn’t afford to put the dog into boarding kennels while they went off on their holidays.

When did our dogs become so disposable?

The number of dogs being surrendered across the country is untenable, there just are not enough homes willing to adopt a rescue or ‘pre-loved’ dog.

Pounds and rescue centres are fit to burst and sadly, as long as this disposable dog culture continues, unscrupulous breeders will continue to line their pockets while dogs die for want of a loving, secure home.

There will always be genuine cases where people must rehome their pets but we are asking people to think, long and hard, before taking on a dog.

Renting with Dogs

A common difficulty for pet owners and a much-cited reason for rehoming dogs is that a tenant must move home and cannot find a new house where the landlord will allow pets.

First and foremost, we urge you to take the time early on to make sure your pet is housetrained and well-mannered.

If behavioural issues crop up (e.g. barking or chewing) address them promptly, seeking professional help if needed – please don’t allow your pet to be the reason why the next tenants are not allowed a pet!

We urge pet owners to start house-hunting as early as possible and to be prepared to offer an additional deposit to landlords who are weary about pets being destructive.

Don’t just rely on rental advertisements, we recommend emailing local letting agents with your information and requirements. When applying, include a written reference from your last/ current landlord stating that your pets did not cause damage or excessive wear in your last home. It can also be useful to have a letter from past neighbours stating that your pets were not a nuisance to the neighbourhood.

While some landlords will always refuse to allow pets, many can be persuaded once they are confident that you and your pets will be good tenants.

If you are a landlord, we urge you to consider allowing pets in your rentals. Rather than an all-out ban, it is possible to protect your interests and your property by seeking pet-related references and additional deposit if necessary. The rental market can be brutal, and sadly this hurdle is tearing families apart.

