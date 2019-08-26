Dermot Bannon reveals Tipperary home features on new season of Room to Improve

Dermot Bannon has revealed that the latest series of Room to Improve is set to return to TV screens early next month.

The hugely popular home improvements show will be back for another season on September 8 and will also feature a Tipperary home in one of the episodes, according to the TV presenter himself.

The architect shared a snap of a property in the Premier County to his own Instagram account over the weekend using the caption "sneak peak" and fans are already freeing up their Sunday evening schedules in anticipation.

