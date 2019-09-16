Here's the best reactions from Sunday nights Room to Improve

A Tipperary love story captured the nation's hearts on Sunday nights Room to Improve as Joe Kenny and his bride-to-be Mary Hayes roped in architect Dermot Bannon to remodel their home in Borrisoleigh ahead of their big day.

Joe's bachelor pad required a major renovation before Mary would move into the house so it was up to Dermot to create the ideal home for the couple.

Among the highlights of last nights episode was a mini fashion show featuring Dermot himself and a very dapper looking Joe who dutifully tried on his wedding rig out.

Not content with just remodelling the house, Dermot also made a guest appearance at the happy couples big day!

Here's a few of our favourite reaction tweets from last nights episode. Enjoy!

Anyone else feel like the house is just a side story in the rom-com that is Mary and Joe’s life? #roomtoimprove — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) September 15, 2019

Joe and Mary on #roomtoimprove are the sweetest, most gorgeous people... #couplegoals — (@annie_goss) September 16, 2019

Joe and Mary - what absolute legends! #RoomToImprove — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 15, 2019

Nice to see Joe’s Colums put to good use #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/i6Pjf5UPe5 — Ben Power (@Hotshotzkk) September 15, 2019

Have you ever sat in this room? Yeah one Christmas 7 or 8 years ago. #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/bsFdzKBn4v — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusicIRL) September 15, 2019

That shed would get you €1,500 a month in Dublin #roomtoimprove — Room2improve (@Room2improve1) September 15, 2019

Christ! Tipperary have won the #roomtoimprove All Ireland as well! pic.twitter.com/GCx1mMhfqp — Ed Smith (@EdTodayFM) September 15, 2019

“Dermot has a little bee in his bonnet now” #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/oqj4PXECHe — Sola Energy Solutions (@Sola_Energy) September 13, 2019

And so, 23 weeks after construction began, Joe has made so much money selling stuff that he has actually reduced the budget to zero. #roomtoimprove — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) September 15, 2019

Petition for Joe and Mary to have their own show‍♀️ #RoomToImprove — Niamh Healy Malone (@Niamh_HM) September 15, 2019