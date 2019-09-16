ROOM TO IMPROVE
Here's the best reactions from Sunday nights Room to Improve
Dermot with his new best friends Joe and Mary
A Tipperary love story captured the nation's hearts on Sunday nights Room to Improve as Joe Kenny and his bride-to-be Mary Hayes roped in architect Dermot Bannon to remodel their home in Borrisoleigh ahead of their big day.
Joe's bachelor pad required a major renovation before Mary would move into the house so it was up to Dermot to create the ideal home for the couple.
Among the highlights of last nights episode was a mini fashion show featuring Dermot himself and a very dapper looking Joe who dutifully tried on his wedding rig out.
Not content with just remodelling the house, Dermot also made a guest appearance at the happy couples big day!
Here's a few of our favourite reaction tweets from last nights episode. Enjoy!
Anyone else feel like the house is just a side story in the rom-com that is Mary and Joe’s life? #roomtoimprove— Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) September 15, 2019
Joe and Mary on #roomtoimprove are the sweetest, most gorgeous people... #couplegoals— (@annie_goss) September 16, 2019
Joe and Mary - what absolute legends! #RoomToImprove— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 15, 2019
Nice to see Joe’s Colums put to good use #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/i6Pjf5UPe5— Ben Power (@Hotshotzkk) September 15, 2019
Have you ever sat in this room? Yeah one Christmas 7 or 8 years ago. #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/bsFdzKBn4v— Fintan Marron (@FintanMusicIRL) September 15, 2019
That shed would get you €1,500 a month in Dublin #roomtoimprove— Room2improve (@Room2improve1) September 15, 2019
Christ! Tipperary have won the #roomtoimprove All Ireland as well! pic.twitter.com/GCx1mMhfqp— Ed Smith (@EdTodayFM) September 15, 2019
The shed… Gone but not forgotten.#RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/Izvz3UlKHs— RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 15, 2019
“Dermot has a little bee in his bonnet now” #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/oqj4PXECHe— Sola Energy Solutions (@Sola_Energy) September 13, 2019
This man has won Ireland tonight#roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/l5kn6pu8i4— CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) September 15, 2019
Dermot at Joe and Mary's wedding #roomtoimprove pic.twitter.com/LxYXz8U7bv— Luke Lynch (@10lynchl) September 15, 2019
Joe and @DermotBannon getting wedding ready #RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/NMMGNvo2CR— Room2improve (@Room2improve1) September 15, 2019
And so, 23 weeks after construction began, Joe has made so much money selling stuff that he has actually reduced the budget to zero. #roomtoimprove— Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) September 15, 2019
Petition for Joe and Mary to have their own show♀️ #RoomToImprove— Niamh Healy Malone (@Niamh_HM) September 15, 2019
The selfie king of Ireland doing what he does best.#RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/P4kaj6jfLl— RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 15, 2019
