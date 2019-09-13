Dermot Bannon is Tipperary bound for Sunday's episode of Room to Improve

In the second episode of Room To Improve, Dermot Bannon heads to Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, to meet Joe Kenny and his bride to be Mary Hayes in this Sunday's episode of the home improvement show.

Joe’s house is a three bedroom, two storey house on a half acre site about half a mile from Borrisoleigh, with beautiful views of green fields. Mary and Joe are creating their dream home, to move into just after their wedding

However Joe has lived the bachelor life up until now, and his house reflects this, so Dermot can see exactly why Mary is insisting on a redesign.

Mary says Joe’s house needs to be dragged into the 21st century, as they are getting married and she won’t be moving in otherwise!

There’s the ‘M50’ of a driveway that goes around the house. A sea of tarmac that circles the property, ideal for driving around but not for much else.

At the front of the house, stands a canopy with four white pillars - Joe’s pride and joy - but Dermot sees it differently!

When Joe says this home is "purely functional"... he means it.#RoomToImprove pic.twitter.com/kHPofdctRU — COCO Content (@COCOcontentie) September 11, 2019

Inside, the house is made for one – the ‘good room’ that’s only used for drying clothes, the kitchen that isn’t suited for any guests, and the bedroom with bare floorboards and unfinished light fittings.

Dermot sets to work on making this house a home for both Mary and Joe.

In the middle of all of this is a wedding and Paul the builder is keen to get the house finished in time for the big day.

A tall order for a house that needs a lot of TLC.

Room to Improve continues Sundays at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.