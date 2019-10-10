All-time favourite recipe for baked eggs is mere child’s play

Gingergirl shares one of her all-time favourite dishes this week.

Baked Eggs with Feta, Harissa & Coriander

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Olive oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 large red onions, cut into thin slices

2 teaspoons of turmeric

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

½ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons of harissa

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

Salt

40g fresh coriander, leaves chopped

200g feta, broken into small chunks

8 large eggs

Freshly ground black

Method:

* Add a couple of tablespoons of olive oil to a preheated saucepan and sauté the garlic and onions over a medium heat until they begin to soften and become translucent. Add the spices and stir well before adding the harissa. After a couple of minutes, add all the tomatoes and season generously with salt. Stir well, reduce the heat and cook for 15-20 mins, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

* Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Pour sauce into a large baking dish, scatter coriander on top (reserving a handful for later) and stir in gently. Dot the feta around the dish, pushing some into the sauce and leave some on the surface.

* Make 8 holes in the sauce and crack the eggs into them. Season well with black pepper and a little salt. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the whites of the eggs are opaque and cooked through. Sprinkle with the last handful of coriander and serve with warm, crusty bread or flatbread.

CONTACT GINGERGIRL

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.