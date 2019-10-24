My Tipperary Life: Roz Purcell

Tipperary native Roz Purcell will make her debut at Savour Kilkenny Food Festival this weekend

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

It would be a hike on Slievenamon with the dogs to start the morning (not too early as I sleep so well at home so I would definitely have a lie-in) followed by food in Dooks Fine foods.

I would spend the afternoon at home with my family probably baking some cake for dessert that night. We would have a family dinner at home and watch a movie or Netflix doc.

I guess my favourite part of being home is just spending quiet time with my family, hiking with the dogs and eating good food.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Adi Roche. I remember her visiting our primary school and it was the first time I realised that one person could make such a difference. I know she campaigns for peace, humanitarian aid and education all over the world and not specifically Tipperary but I believe she’s encouraged a lot of people to be compassionate and start their own initiatives to help others back home in Tipp.



What's your first Tipperary memory?

I was a Tipp team mascot as a child, that's probably my first Tipp community memory.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

The forests and mountains, I love the outdoors and escaping the hectic lifestyle of Dublin.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

We have our own unique banter. It’s almost like we have our own language certain things that if you’re not from Tipp you just wouldn’t get.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I listen to audiobooks and podcasts more than reading nowadays so I have to say it’s Tipp's finest The 2 Johnnies.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think it’s representation in politics.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

Over the years so many small rural shops and pubs have been lost that i'd love to see back in business.

Savour Kilkenny

One of Ireland’s largest and most popular food festivals, Savour Kilkenny, is celebrating its 13th year this October bank holiday weekend. Showcasing local food, culture and produce, Savour Kilkenny will welcome a host of the most innovative celebrities and opinion makers in the world of food, to the medieval city in Ireland’s Ancient East.

Making her debut at Savour Kilkenny is Tipperary native, Roz Purcell. The food lover and author will be live on the Savour Stage on Saturday, October 26 at 1pm, demonstrating that meal prep and cooking doesn’t have to be complicated by sharing her quick and delicious recipes using whole foods and cupboard essentials. Her easy-to-follow recipes will have you whipping up nutritious breakfasts, lunches and dinners. The event is free of charge but early arrival is advised.

Other familiar faces on the Savour Stage include Edward Hayden and Anne Neary alongside other homegrown Irish stars Paul Flynn, Clodagh McKenna, Catherine Fulvio, Rory O' Connell, Darren Kennedy and Mount Juliet's Ken Harker and John Kelly. International visitors for this year’s festival include best-selling Australian author and national TV star, Kim McCosker who will bring her 4 Ingredients thinking to the Savour Stage.

As well as the Savour Stage, there are some great events taking place across the city including a food and fitness bootcamp with Kathryn Thomas in Kilkenny Castle. On the KBC Bank Wellness Stage, with host nutritionist Aveen Bannon, visitors can expect healthy cooking demonstrations and informative talks and workshops with top experts, discussing a range of topics from early childhood to old age.

Other festival highlights include the bustling food market with over 100 delicious stalls, an Australian Beach BBQ with Kim McCosker of 4 Ingredients, a Medieval Banquet at the Medieval Mile Museum, the Culinary Ability Awards Gala Dinner at The Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel and an afternoon of top tips, advice and tastings for Entertaining at Home in Hunter’s Yard Mount Juliet.

The festival programme has plenty for families including Déise Medieval - A Living History, Fanzini Productions, Bunting Fairy and Screen-printing workshops, The Cool Food School, a Young Food Producers Market, an Agri-Aware Animal Farm and much more.

Other not-to-be-missed events include an Organic Wines Talk and Tasting with Owen Murphy from Wines Direct, Brian O’Toole’s Introduction to Beekeeping, Tom Coleman’s Overcoming Sleeping Problems and a workshop on essential oils with Sharon Hearne Smith.

Don’t miss this annual festival which celebrates the very best of Kilkenny’s vibrant food culture with a core commitment to supporting local growers, producers and local cafes and restaurants. Savour Kilkenny Food Festival, October 22 to 28, 2019. Ticket prices vary from free to charged events. For tickets and information visit savourkilkenny.com