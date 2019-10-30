Sr Kathleen Maher celebrates her 50th anniversary with the Presentation Sisters

Pictured above: Sr Kathleen's mother Bridie arriving in Wellington Airport in New Zealand in 1974 for Kathleen’s final Profession. The outward journey through the Middle East, Asia and Australia lasted 4 full days! Similarly for the return trip home over the Pacific Ocean and the USA

Sr Kathleen of The Presentation Sisters celebrated the 50th anniversary of her 1st Profession in 1969 with a dinner for family and friends in the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Sr Kathleen, a native of Boulea, Ballingarry, joined the Presentation Novitiate in Takapaw, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand after the completion of her Leaving Certificate in Presentation Convent, Ballingarry in 1966.

Her final Profession took place there in 1974 where she was joined by her late mother Bridie (1911-2014) who had undertaken a round - the - world solo trip to be with her daughter on her big day!

Sr Kathleen remained teaching in New Zealand until 1980. She transferred to Chile in South America where she and her pioneering Presentation community got involved in Community Development work. She remained in Chile until 1988 having also secured her Master’s degree in Counselling and Physiotherapy from Chicago University in 1987.

She returned to Ireland in 1988 to Presentation Convent, Warrenmount, Dublin. Allied with her many and varied administrative Convent duties, she worked as a Councillor with the Irish Prison System. From 1998 to 2013 she worked as a training officer for addiction counselling with the HSE. She retired in 2013 and moved to Kilkenny where she is still involved in addiction counselling.

Pictured below: Sr Kathleen pictured with her 5 siblings and 9 of her 37 first cousins in the Anner Hotel on September 1. Back left to right: Rena Nolan (nee Kealy), Mary Ryan (nee Maher), Lord Callanan of Lowfell (otherwise Martin Callanan), Sr Kathleen, James Brennan, Martin Maher (Kylenahone) and Dick Kealy. Front left to right: Martin Maher (Ballingarry), Eileen Roche (nee Brennan), Frances Kennedy (nee Cantwell), John Callanan, Breda McEvoy (nee Cantwell), Jimmy Maher, Margaret O'Connell (nee Maher) and Eleanor Cleere (nee Maher)