Get Glam with Gret: The simple cardigan is given a fashion overhaul

Hello readers! January blues be gone and the end of winter is in sight but that doesn’t mean our cosy clothing will be banished to the back of the wardrobe just yet!

I cover trends a lot and this week the trend that is simply hard to resist is the knitted cardigan!

Knitted cardigans were something once considered a staple piece of your grandmothers wardrobe but now they can be seen in most retailers and boutiques all over the country!

Having reinvented itself from it’s early days, this casual staple is the perfect way to look chic but comfortable! Take inspiration from designers and look for cardigans that are loosely structured with oversized button detailing.

Styling your knits is super easy and creating looks with a simple cami and denims creates that ‘girl next door vibe’ inspired by celebrities alike. Adding accessories like a belt to create a shape from your oversized knits also gives you that chic designer look too.

You’ll find a style to suit your look no matter whether you want to look incredibly chic with oversized puff sleeves, or the sexy but cool off the shoulder look, the simple cardigan is effortlessly comfortable and relaxed!

Here’s a few inspirational pictures to show you ideas on styling and creating the looks!

Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx