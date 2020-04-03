My Tipperary Life with Paul O Dwyer of Scratchable Map Ireland

History teacher Paul O’Dwyer founded Scratchable Map Ireland in 2017. Inspired by a road trip with friends, Paul came up with the idea for a souvenir map featuring must-see places around the country.

A native of Dundrum, Paul is currently on a career break teaching in the UAE. When at home in his beloved Tipperary, he can be spotted lining out with Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

It’s going to have to be a bank holiday weekend to squeeze it all in!My perfect weekend would start off in the Glen Of Aherlow. Weather and energy permitting, I’d be hiking in the Galtee’s. Otherwise I would be doing one of the many looped walks. In the evening, I’d take in the views from the balcony of Aherlow House while having dinner and a few drinks.

Saturday would be spent in Cashel. A trip up the rock in the morning followed by lunch in Bowes Café. In the afternoon, I would highly recommended visiting Cashel Folk Village. You can’t beat Chez Hans for dinner, followed by drinks in one of Cashel’s many great pubs. My favourites are Feehans and Foley’s.

On Sunday morning, I would kayak the Suir Blueway. If kayaking is not your thing, you can explore the Blueway from Clonmel to Carrick on foot or bike. On the same day I’d try to take in Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage. In the afternoon, I’d highly recommend a visit to the Apple Farm in Cahir. They will be delighted at home when you bring back a big box of fresh juicy apples.

On Monday, we need to see a bit of North Tipperary, so we’d head to Lough Derg.

Paul with his parents Vera and Seamus who also help in the business

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I have no idea. I’m sure that whoever has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in my lifetime is not famous and likely a volunteer of some kind.

That said, I won’t leave it without giving an answer. I’m going to say Shane Long. Shane has to be the most successful footballer to come out of Tipperary. The fact that he is a top class hurler is icing on the cake. I’m slightly biased here, as Shane is a very popular past student of my school, Scoil Ruain in Killenaule. I think he is the perfect role model for any person and a great example of hard work paying off.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My first Tipperary memory is of my parents bringing me to Clare Glens. The River Clare separates Tipperary and Limerick, so when you visit you walk up one side of the river in one county, cross the bridge, and walk back the other side in the other county. Obviously the Tipperary side is nicer!

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

That’s a tough one. I think it has to be the Glen Of Aherlow. There are so many amazing views of the Tipperary countryside, especially the one from Christ the King. It has a huge variety of walking trails to suit everyone - long or short, easy or difficult. It’s suitable for leisurely walks, hikes, running and cycling. I brought a (non Tipperary) friend of mine there last summer and he reckoned that if they had it down in Kerry, The Glen of Aherlow would be famous all over the world.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I could easily say hurling or the Golden Vale here but I’m going stick with the theme and say mountains and uplands. There are so many places to explore the great outdoors in Tipperary.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I spent 24 years not knowing anything about the man who my own GAA club, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, is named after. And I’d say I would have never found out only for a college project I did on the history of the club. He lived through the famine era and was so highly thought of that four GAA clubs (that I know of) named their clubs after him!

I haven’t read much of his writings yet, but I plan to read The Homes Of Tipperary soon.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

The biggest challenge facing Tipperary today is undoubtedly the same challenge facing Ireland and the rest of the world – the climate and environmental crisis. We see more and more in the news about extreme weather, wildlife on the verge of extinction and food shortages. Only recently we have seen the devastating effects of extreme weather in the form of flooding and drought in Tipperary.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I’d love to see more nature brought back to Tipperary. It would benefit the county in so many ways to expand our woodlands with native trees. Imagine the boost to tourism and leisure activities, if we have more and better places to walk, jog, cycle and relax in the great outdoors. It would also provide habitats for our dwindling wildlife as well as environmental benefits like reduced flooding.

