TipperaryLive launch #2kmchallenge readers photography competition

As the coronavirus lockdown measures continue for a second week, we want to bring out the creative side of Tipperary people in our new photography competition.

We want readers to take the most beautiful photograph they can while exercising within the 2km limit from their home as per the government regulations. You can enter as many times as you like.

It can by anything you want so long as it's captured within that zone. It might be a landscape shot, animals, a garden, a deserted street or any other creative image you can capture.

You can send your entry to news@tipperarylive.ie with your name and the general area where you're from and the picture was taken.

We will then compile all the entries into an online poll before asking the Tipperary public to decide the winner.

Get your entries in now! #2kmchallenge