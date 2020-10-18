Tullahay Farm scoop award at Blas na hÉireann

In a year like no other, Blas na hÉireann announced the winners for 2020 and newcomer Tullahay Farm, Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary, took home bronze only two months after launching its range of fruity whey drinks.

For Tullahay Farm owner, Rosemary O’Shea, the accolade was a fantastic boost to her burgeoning company. Rosemary produces an artisan range of fruity whey drinks and savoury soft cheeses.

Her Mango and Passion Fruit whey drink impressed the Blas na hEireann judges with, not only its refreshing flavour, but also its probiotic benefits in improving gut bacteria.

Rosemary was delighted to receive the award. “We have only been producing our whey drinks and cheeses for a few months, so to get bronze at our first outing of Blas na hEireann was a fantastic boost of confidence for us.”

“For some, whey is a relatively new phenomena, with attention now being paid to it for its health benefits. However, as children we used to drink whey every day, it was just part and parcel of our daily routine.”

“Then when I married a dairy farmer and had three girls, my passion for healthy eating and natural home produce returned. As a typical busy family, we recognised the benefits of whey more and more to keep us healthy. So, when I started creating a range of whey drinks that were fruity and tasty and had a noticeable health benefit, Tullahay Farm was born.”

Rosemary is also a recent graduate of the SuperValu Food Academy, an initiative which was launched in 2013, to help develop Ireland’s artisan food industry, to deliver a consistent level of food marketing knowledge created for new and early-stage food business owners and to provide small food business with a solid foundation to progress to shelves of retailers.

Tullahay Farm products which include fruity whey drinks (Mango & Passion Fruit and Raspberry) and natural soft cheeses (Chilli & Honey and Tomato, Basil and Garlic) will be available in at SuperValu in Carrick-on-Suir from Monday, October 12 and further SuperValu stores across Tipperary next month.

You can also find a selection of Tullahay Farm products at The Auld Mill Grangemockler, Solero Viva Health Shop in Carrick on Suir, D-bunked and the Gourmet Butcher in Clonmel.

Anthony Fitzgerald, Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, said, “We are delighted to have been able to support Rosemary and Tullahay Farm through from the idea stage to the finished product and we wish her every success on her journey. We have a proud tradition of quality food and drink producers in Tipperary, along with a vibrant and diverse Food Network.”

“There is now a very defined path that those with ambitions to become food entrepreneurs can follow through the Digital School of Food, through to Food Starter and Food Academy so we encourage those with a food business idea to contact us in the Local Enterprise Office to explore how we may be able to help them realise their ambitions.”

For more information about Tullahay Farm and the range of whey drinks and soft cheese products visit www.tullahayfarm.ie or keep up to date on Facebook and Instagram.