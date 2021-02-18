Interview: My Tipperary Life with Amy McGuire

Amy is a Lecturer at the Department of Sport, Leisure and Tourism in LIT and a Performance Nutritionist with the Tipperary Senior Footballers.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

My perfect weekend in Tipperary would start on Saturday with a coffee and a brookie (thank me later) from Relish and a browse around Bookworm Book Shop in Thurles, then climb the Devil’s Bit and finish with dinner in Chez Hans, Cashel. On Sunday I’d grab a bite to eat in the Lazy Bean in Cahir, followed by a stroll around Swiss Cottage and finish the day with dinner in The Old Convent, Clogheen.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

In my (biased) opinion the Tipperary Senior Footballers have made the biggest contribution to Tipperary in a time where the county needed hope and belief. They made history and in doing so, made every Tipperary person incredibly proud.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

I was born and reared across from Semple Stadium so my earliest memory is definitely match days – the buzz, the crowds and the craic! My step sister and I used to sell match day programmes so we had great fun chatting to people before heading into Semple Stadium to cheer on the team.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I absolutely love Cahir for its scenic spots, fabulous food and great coffee!

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

It’s steeped in heritage, culture, music, sport and beautiful places. Aside from that, I have been told that all Tipperary people are a bit mad!

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think, with the current pandemic, that we are at risk of losing a lot of the things that make Tipperary so great. For example, cafes & restaurants closing, heritage sites becoming inaccessible, sporting and music events cancelled, just to name a few.



If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would love to see the development of more leisure amenities e.g. cycle lanes, river walks, forest trails, Greenways/ Blueways etc. as I think it would benefit the physical and mental health of all.