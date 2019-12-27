HURLING
Vote Now: What was your Tipperary hurling game of the year?
Timmy Hammersley conjured a heroic performance to help Clonoulty-Rossmore get the better of Loughmore-Castleiney in a thrilling county senior hurling championship clash.
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford
Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship Final: Borris-Ileigh v Ballygunner
Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final: Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane
County Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final: Clonoulty-Rossmore v Loughmore-Castleiney
Mid Tipperary Under-21A Hurling Championship Final: Holycross-Ballycahill v Thurles Sarsfields
West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final: Clonoulty-Rossmore v Éire Óg Annacarty
Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final: JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill
Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship Final: Tipperary v Cork
Mid Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship Final: Drom & Inch v Thurles Sarsfields
Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Tipperary v Clare
Fans of Gaelic games were treated to an action packed year in 2019 and here is your chance to vote for the hurling game of the year. We have the selection narrowed down to ten nominations. So, all you have to do now is pick your favourite.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on