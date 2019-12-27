HURLING

Vote Now: What was your Tipperary hurling game of the year?

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford

Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship Final: Borris-Ileigh v Ballygunner

Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final: Drom & Inch v Upperchurch-Drombane

County Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final: Clonoulty-Rossmore v Loughmore-Castleiney

Mid Tipperary Under-21A Hurling Championship Final: Holycross-Ballycahill v Thurles Sarsfields

West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final: Clonoulty-Rossmore v Éire Óg Annacarty

Séamus Ó Riain Cup Final: JK Bracken's v Holycross-Ballycahill

Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship Final: Tipperary v Cork

Mid Tipperary Minor A Hurling Championship Final: Drom & Inch v Thurles Sarsfields

Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Tipperary v Clare

Fans of Gaelic games were treated to an action packed year in 2019 and here is your chance to vote for the hurling game of the year. We have the selection narrowed down to ten nominations. So, all you have to do now is pick your favourite.