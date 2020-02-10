WATCH: Furious Tipperary Fine Gael councillor blasts proposed legislation at general election count centre

A Tipperary Fine Gael county councillor has blasted proposed new legislation that would see displaying calories on menus become mandatory in premises selling non-packaged foods.

The Department of Health recently issued a consultation document inviting food business operators to complete a questionnaire about the planned change.

The change would see calories on menus in restaurants, takeaways, coffee shops, cafes, catering companies, delicatessens and pubs where food is served. A number of food businesses are already posting calories on their menus on a voluntary basis.

The results of this consultation will assist in the development of the draft legislation.

In its Obesity Policy and Action Plan 2016 -2025, the Government committed to the development and implementation of legislation on calorie posting as one of a series of measures aimed at addressing rates of overweight and obesity across the population.

Speaking to TipperaryLive.ie at the general election count centre in Thurles, Cashel councillor Declan Burgess said he is "strongly opposed" to displaying calories on menus, describing the proposal as "nonsense politics."