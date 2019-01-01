Watch: North Tipperary Foxhounds hunting around Dromineer

The North Tipperary Hunt took to the fields around Dromineer this New Year's Day for the second meet of the festive season.

The hunt had gathered in Ballycommon on St Stephen's Day.

Close to 80 horses and ponies took part in this Tuesday's event, with a mixture of young and old taking part.

The hunt took the riders through Kilteelagh and down towards Tomona on the shores of Lough Derg before they headed back to Dromineer village in the late afternoon.