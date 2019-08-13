WATCH: 'Really happy' Tipperary student reacts to getting top marks in Leaving Certificate

A Clonmel student is "really happy" after getting top marks in the Leaving Certificate.

Clerihan's Michael Cleary got seven H1s, having studied English, Irish, Maths, French, Physics, Chemistry and Business Studies at the CBS High School in Clonmel.

The 18-year-old tells TipperaryLive.ie that he's "glad it's over", as he looks forward to studying Medicine at University College Dublin.

He says balancing study with extracurricular activities is important during the Leaving Certificate. "Put in the work for the two years because it's only two years of your life. And keep up your pastimes," he adds.

Clonmel's Gavin Byrne is "stoked" to be finished the Leaving Certificate. "At the end of the day it's a pretty big achievement to have the Leaving Cert under your belt, I'm glad it's all over and it's a relief," he says.

He is looking forward to celebrating tonight and on Sunday, predicting Tipperary to topple the Kilkenny Cats in the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

CBS High School principal Karen Steenson says it was a "tough week" for the students, praising their "excellent results". She adds: "Today is a day to celebrate the completion of the Leaving Cert and is a milestone in their lives."

58,787 sat the Leaving Certificate in 2019 nationwide. Of the candidates who sat the examinations, 56,071 candidates followed the Leaving Certificate (Established) programme, of which 13,124 (22.3%) followed the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme. A further 2,716 (4.6%) candidates followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme. 2,042 sat the Leaving Certificate in Tipperary, with 77 sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

The statements of provisional results are available in schools today. From the earlier time of 10am this year, students who are not in a position to collect their results in person from their school can access them through the SEC’s new online Candidate Self-Service Portal on www.examinations.ie.

The results obtained this year are broadly in line with those obtained in 2018 and previous years. Candidates receiving results in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Link Modules and Politics and Society had their examinations marked using an online marking system. Their scripts were scanned and marked by examiners using specially designed software. Candidates’ scripts were marked on a computer, not by a computer. When it comes to the viewing of scripts, candidates will view these scripts online.