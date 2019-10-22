Angel of Mercy Adi Roche is feted in her native Tipperary

Angel of mercy Adi Roche was feted in her home town of Clonmel on Friday night last for devoting the last thirty three years to caring for the children of Chernobyl.

In the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic nuclear accident, the Clonmel woman set about caring for the child survivors of the nuclear fall-out.

She has been honoured across the world for her remarkable humanitarian effort but Friday night was an extra special occasion when her 'own people' saluted her work.

Hear Adi's reaction to being honoured in her native county. She speaks with the Editor of the Nationalist, Michael Heverin, on her award, her career, family and what inspired her to take on her 'calling'.