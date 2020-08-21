'We need to live with Covid-19,' says HSE chief officer for South Tipperary

The chief officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare has issued an appeal for everyone in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to continue with efforts to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Kate Killeen White is also chair of the HSE’s South East Crisis Management Team, which also features participation by the four acute hospitals, the National Ambulance Service and the Public Health Department in the region in coordinating a response to the pandemic and ensuring that all parts of the health services are in the position to meet requirements that arise.

“We know that Covid-19 is going to be with us for a while and for the moment we need to live with it. The pandemic is having an effect on our everyday life and it is a worry for us all. We have made the necessary changes in our lives to try and stop the spread. For that, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare is very grateful," she says.

“We are experiencing a pandemic like never before. For our health care and other services and for business and workplaces across the South East, the coronavirus brings a new challenge each and every day, but we are in this together."

She says the following are the most effective ways to contain the spread of Covid-19: