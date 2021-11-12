Search

12/11/2021

WATCH: Tipperary's Next Superstar Zoe Gavin on her big win

Congratulations!

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary's Next Superstar winner, Zoe Gavin, has given her reaction to being crowned winner.

The competition was a major county wide talent search run by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star over the last couple of months. 

At just 14 years of age, talented singer Zoe Gavin from Clonmel has been confirmed as our winner.

WATCH HER INTERVIEW WITH EAMON LACEY OF THE NATIONALIST ABOVE 

Zoe's powerful version Olivia Rodrigo's song Hope ur okay impressed online voters and our judges enough to earn her top spot and our massive prize package.

Zoe's full prize comes courtesy of those sponsors which includes a €300 voucher for the Anner Hotel; €300 One 4 All voucher from Thurles Credit Union; €300 voucher for Moran's Menswear Thurles; two nights B & B and one evening meal for two at The Clonmel Park Hotel.

She will also perform as an opening act to an upcoming gig in The Clonmel Park Hotel and has won a full day recording in Ballyhane Studios, a recording studio and performance venue based in Birdhill, county Tipperary.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media