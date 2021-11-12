WATCH: Tipperary's Next Superstar Zoe Gavin on her big win

Tipperary's Next Superstar winner, Zoe Gavin, has given her reaction to being crowned winner.
The competition was a major county wide talent search run by The Nationalist and Tipperary Star over the last couple of months.
At just 14 years of age, talented singer Zoe Gavin from Clonmel has been confirmed as our winner.
WATCH HER INTERVIEW WITH EAMON LACEY OF THE NATIONALIST ABOVE
Zoe's powerful version Olivia Rodrigo's song Hope ur okay impressed online voters and our judges enough to earn her top spot and our massive prize package.
Zoe's full prize comes courtesy of those sponsors which includes a €300 voucher for the Anner Hotel; €300 One 4 All voucher from Thurles Credit Union; €300 voucher for Moran's Menswear Thurles; two nights B & B and one evening meal for two at The Clonmel Park Hotel.
She will also perform as an opening act to an upcoming gig in The Clonmel Park Hotel and has won a full day recording in Ballyhane Studios, a recording studio and performance venue based in Birdhill, county Tipperary.
