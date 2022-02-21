Tipp midfielder scores beautiful brace in Cork City season opener

Nenagh man Barry Coffey got his new season form off to the perfect start last Friday night, bagging a brace of goals for Cork City in Division 1 of the Irish SSE Airtricity League against Bray Wanderers.
The midfielder was in excellent form scoring two goals in the space of three minutes in the second half, as the Rebels got off to a fantastic start away in the Carlisle Grounds in Wicklow, winning the game 6-0.
See the video above to view Coffey's goals.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.