Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club
On last Thursday night our walk was cancelled due to a poor weather forecast
This Thursday February 24 we are back at the Kinnity Castle loop in The Slieve Blooms.
An moderate walk and well suited for all levels.
Grade: easy/moderate. Time: two hours. Distance: 8km.
Meeting at the Kinnity Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.
The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday February 27 from Maynooth to Moyvalleay Bridge, a distance of 25km, details through WhatsApp.
If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made feel most welcome.
