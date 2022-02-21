Search

21 Feb 2022

Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

This Thursday February 24 we are back at the Kinnity Castle loop in The Slieve Blooms

Roscrea Trail Blazers - events and fixtures

Roscrea Trailblazers - Hillwalking Club

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Feb 2022 7:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

On last Thursday night our walk was cancelled due to a poor weather forecast

This Thursday February 24 we are back at the Kinnity Castle loop in The Slieve Blooms.
An moderate walk and well suited for all levels.


Grade: easy/moderate. Time: two hours. Distance: 8km.
Meeting at the Kinnity Castle carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi/Viz jacket. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated.


The next section of The Royal Canal Greenway is on Sunday February 27 from Maynooth to Moyvalleay Bridge, a distance of 25km, details through WhatsApp.


If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest or join our WhatsApp group Roscrea Trail Blazers. You will be made feel most welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media