WATCH: Brendan Maher has no regrets with retirement

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Brendan Maher has said that he has "no regrets" after his retirement from intercounty hurling last August.
Speaking to Off The Ball sports on Tuesday night, the Borris-Ileigh man outlined his satisfaction with his decision, as well as discussing other things such as Padraic Maher's untimely retirement, along with discussing which of the great Kilkenny team of the noughties and early 10's.
See video attached for full interview.
Tipperary corner forward Ali O’Kelly tries to get clear of her Clare opponent during last weekend’s big win for the Tipperary under 16s in a game played at the County Camoge Grounds, The Ragg.
