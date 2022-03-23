Search

23 Mar 2022

WATCH: Brendan Maher has no regrets with retirement

23 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Brendan Maher has said that he has "no regrets" after his retirement from intercounty hurling last August.

Speaking to Off The Ball sports on Tuesday night, the Borris-Ileigh man outlined his satisfaction with his decision, as well as discussing other things such as Padraic Maher's untimely retirement, along with discussing which of the great Kilkenny team of the noughties and early 10's.

