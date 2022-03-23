CBS Thurles take home first prize in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards

Jack Ryan, Mr Tiernan O'Donnell (Principal), Louis Ryan and Ethan Whithead
Three proud CBS Thurles students, namely, Louis Ryan, Jack Ryan and Ethan Whitehead, manifested the school’s luck in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards as they took home first place in the Senior Category with their innovative business ‘Cocobow.’
The three Transition Year students faired best amongst over 40 other businesses, facing some exceptional competition. The mini business idea is very simple but clever.
The students made bowls from coconut shells with many uses, for example, eating your cereal in the morning from them or simply storing your car keys in them.
Louis, Jack and Ethan will now go forward to represent Tipperary in the All-Ireland Final in The Helix, Dublin, this May and will hope to emulate Jack O’Mara and Daniel Ruddy’s success who were National Award Winners with their business ‘Handy Hose Holders’ in 2020.
The sustainable and environmentally friendly bowls caught the judges’ attention as over 100 of them have been sold while the Cocobow Instagram account has reached over 2,000 followers.
"Winning the County Final of the Student Enterprise Awards has been an amazing achievement for us.
We would like to thank Mr O’Brien, our Business teacher, for all of his support and assistance throughout the inauguration of our business, furthermore, we would like to thank Ms Tina Mulhearne for her advice in the run-up to the County Final.
We will do our best to represent our school and county at the National Final, and hopefully, we might come away with an award, said Louis”
Fingers crossed for the boys!
File Photo: John Darmody (right) scored twice for Suirside in their 3-1 against Dualla on Sunday last
Miley Burke with her daughter Janna Ray, and Mandy Morgan with her nephew, Max Morgan, at the St Patrick’s Day Concert and Festival Market in the grounds of Nenagh Courthouse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.