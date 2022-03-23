Search

23 Mar 2022

CBS Thurles take home first prize in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards

This is the second win for the CBS in three years

CBS Thurles take home first prize in the county final of the Student Enterprise Awards

Jack Ryan, Mr Tiernan O'Donnell (Principal), Louis Ryan and Ethan Whithead

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Mar 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Three proud CBS Thurles students, namely, Louis Ryan, Jack Ryan and Ethan Whitehead, manifested the school’s luck in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards as they took home first place in the Senior Category with their innovative business ‘Cocobow.’

The three Transition Year students faired best amongst over 40 other businesses, facing some exceptional competition. The mini business idea is very simple but clever.

The students made bowls from coconut shells with many uses, for example, eating your cereal in the morning from them or simply storing your car keys in them.

Louis, Jack and Ethan will now go forward to represent Tipperary in the All-Ireland Final in The Helix, Dublin, this May and will hope to emulate Jack O’Mara and Daniel Ruddy’s success who were National Award Winners with their business ‘Handy Hose Holders’ in 2020.

The sustainable and environmentally friendly bowls caught the judges’ attention as over 100 of them have been sold while the Cocobow Instagram account has reached over 2,000 followers.

"Winning the County Final of the Student Enterprise Awards has been an amazing achievement for us.

We would like to thank Mr O’Brien, our Business teacher, for all of his support and assistance throughout the inauguration of our business, furthermore, we would like to thank Ms Tina Mulhearne for her advice in the run-up to the County Final.

We will do our best to represent our school and county at the National Final, and hopefully, we might come away with an award, said Louis”

Fingers crossed for the boys!

Dundrum Athletics Club - County Road Relay Championships

Our women's team done very well to win Silver while the men's team placed 4th

Tipperary Soccer: Darmody delivers with double strike

Tipperary pulls out all the stops to mark St Patrick's Day in style

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media