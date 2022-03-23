CBS Thurles take home first prize in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards

Three proud CBS Thurles students, namely, Louis Ryan, Jack Ryan and Ethan Whitehead, manifested the school’s luck in the Tipperary Student Enterprise Awards as they took home first place in the Senior Category with their innovative business ‘Cocobow.’

The three Transition Year students faired best amongst over 40 other businesses, facing some exceptional competition. The mini business idea is very simple but clever.

The students made bowls from coconut shells with many uses, for example, eating your cereal in the morning from them or simply storing your car keys in them.

Louis, Jack and Ethan will now go forward to represent Tipperary in the All-Ireland Final in The Helix, Dublin, this May and will hope to emulate Jack O’Mara and Daniel Ruddy’s success who were National Award Winners with their business ‘Handy Hose Holders’ in 2020.

The sustainable and environmentally friendly bowls caught the judges’ attention as over 100 of them have been sold while the Cocobow Instagram account has reached over 2,000 followers.

"Winning the County Final of the Student Enterprise Awards has been an amazing achievement for us.

We would like to thank Mr O’Brien, our Business teacher, for all of his support and assistance throughout the inauguration of our business, furthermore, we would like to thank Ms Tina Mulhearne for her advice in the run-up to the County Final.

We will do our best to represent our school and county at the National Final, and hopefully, we might come away with an award, said Louis”

Fingers crossed for the boys!